Man Breaks Into Macomb County House With Two Kids Inside While Homeowner Warms Up His Car

MACOMB COUNTY (CBS Detroit) A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home as the owner walked outside to warm up his car for an early morning work shift. His wife and two children were inside when the invader busted in.

It happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday in Harrison Township.

That’s when the Macomb County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a homeowner on Chart Street. According to the caller, an unknown person had broken into her home and the man was now fighting with her husband inside the home. Sheriff deputies arrived and found the assailant being held down by the woman’s 34-year-old husband.

Sheriff deputies arrested the man and then investigated the crime.

According to the homeowner, he was preparing to leave for work and he started his vehicle to allow it to warm up. The man said shortly after he went back inside his home he heard two loud bangs.

The locked front door to his home flew open and an unknown man came in. The man was immediately confronted by the homeowner and they began to fight. The man’s wife called 911 during the incident and she stayed on the line with dispatchers until the deputies arrived.

The husband received minor injuries during the incident. He refused medical attention at the time however, he told deputies that he would seek medical attention on his own. The couple whose home was invaded has two children who were present in the home during the break-in.

The arrested man is 34 year-old Erik Leon Niedzwiecki, also a resident of Harrison Township. It is not known why he targeted the family’s home.

Niedzwiecki was video-arraigned in the 41B District Court of Clinton Township and charged with home invasion second degree, a 15 year felony, malicious destruction of a building, malicious destruction of private property, aggravated assault.

He was given a $75,000 cash-or-surety bond and is due back in Court April 4. He remains in the Macomb County Jail.