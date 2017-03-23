Michigan Dog Owners Granted New Trial In Goat Deaths

IONIA, Mich. (AP) – The owners of three dogs accused of killing goats have been granted a new trial in Michigan.
The Lansing State Journal reports an Ionia County judge agreed Wednesday to allow the owners to present evidence they say exonerates the dogs. But the judge denied their request to immediately release two dogs still in the county’s custody.
The judge had ordered the dogs to be euthanized during a hearing in July, shortly after the dogs were found inside a pen with dead goats.
Two of the dogs are owned by Iraq War veteran Allen Hustin. His attorney says the dogs were recommended to him by a veterans group to help him deal with trauma. The third dog, owned by Hustin’s mother-in-law, went missing from the shelter last year.
