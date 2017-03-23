Michigan State Is Ranked! But It’s A Sex Bracket

By: Evan Jankens

Whenever someone asks why I am a fan of Michigan State athletics, I instantly say I was raised the right way.

That being said, the football team had a lackluster 3-9 season and the basketball team lost in the round of 32 to Kansas. It was a down year to be a Spartan fan.

That is unless you’re a big fan of sex games. That’s apparently where State excels.

Collegestats.org put together a list of “The 20 Most Sexually Active College Student Bodies” and Michigan State came in ninth.

Topping the list was Temple in Philly.

Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania may have been founded by a Baptist minister in 1884, but today it’s the most sexually active campus. Temple University, with its population of more than 37,000 students, takes advantage of its urban location in the heart of Philadelphia by doing a different kind of social study between classes.

According to Maxim.com, here is how collegestats.org came up with their numbers.

The stats were culled from surveying 2000 active students as well as college alumni. DrEd.com and CollegeStats asked questions pertaining to how often students had sex, their impressions of the campus’s general horniness, as well as the average number of partners a student had.

This story also talks about the average sexual partners people have had while in college, “protective escapades” and “sexual graduation.”

Why Michigan State and not Michigan? The winters are just as cold in Ann Arbor as they are in East Lansing. We’ll let you fill in the blanks.