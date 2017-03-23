Michigan State Spring Game, Youth Clinic Scheduled for Saturday, April 1

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State football program will host its annual spring game and youth clinic on Saturday, April 1. Information on the two events is listed below.

SPRING GAME INFORMATION (PRESENTED BY McLAREN HEALTH PLAN):

Michigan State’s Green-White spring game, presented by McLaren Health Plan, is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Spartan Stadium on Saturday, April 1. Admission is free and the stadium gates (Gates D, J and K) will open at 1:30 p.m. The south side of the stadium is closed due to construction.

Parking is free (Lots 63E/W, 56, 67, 39/40, 41; Ramps 1, 2, 5 and 7; Lot 62W has been reserved for disabled parking).

Please be advised that there are multiple athletic events taking place on campus, in addition to the youth clinic, throughout the day:

• Auto Owners Insurance Spartan Track and Field Invitational, 9:40 a.m., Ralph Young Field

• Women’s soccer vs. Central Michigan and Saginaw Valley, 10:30 a.m., DeMartin Stadium

• Softball vs. Maryland, 1 p.m., Secchia Stadium

• Baseball vs. Minnesota, 1:05 p.m., McLane Baseball Stadium

YOUTH CLINIC INFORMATION (SPONSORED BY BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MICHIGAN):

Prior to the spring game, MSU’s coaching staff and players will conduct a free youth football clinic, sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Children, ages 8-12, are invited to attend the youth clinic (no registration required) from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Gates to the John and Becky Duffey Practice Fields, located off of Shaw Lane, will open at 10:30 a.m.

Parking lots 79, 56, 63E/W, 39 and 40 will open at 9 a.m. for clinic participants (please note: there is an intercollegiate track meet scheduled for Saturday at Ralph Young Field; parking will be limited in lot 79).

Clinic participants will be assigned by age to a practice field to rotate through all drills (Duffy Daugherty Football Building indoor facility and John and Becky Duffey Football Practice Fields). After completion of all drills, MSU head coach Mark Dantonio will address all youth clinic participants on the John and Becky Duffey Football Practice Fields. The children will be dismissed from that location following Dantonio’s comments at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The purpose of the clinic is to introduce youngsters to the game by stressing fundamentals. No football gear is required. In addition, clinic participants will receive Country Fresh ice cream as well as a coupon for a complimentary hot dog and soft drink to be redeemed at a concession stand in Spartan Stadium during the spring game.

MEDIA/BROADCAST INFORMATION:

The spring game will be broadcast live on BTN and BTN2Go. In addition, Spartan Sports Network will broadcast the spring game beginning at 3 p.m. to several radio affiliates around the state (complete listing will be available next week) as well as online at SpartanSportsNetwork.com.

The official website of Michigan State Athletics, msuspartans.com, will provide gameday audio (via spartansportsnetwork.com), highlights, quotes, statistics and post-game interviews. For live in-game updates, fans also can follow @MSU_Football on Twitter.

ADDITIONAL SPRING GAME NOTES:

• The Spartan Bookstore will be on the east and west concourse of Spartan Stadium selling Spartan merchandise, including clearance items marked down as much as 50 percent off the normal retail price.

• Free shuttle bus service will be provided from Lot 89, located at the corner of Mt. Hope Road and Farm Lane, beginning at 9 a.m. Parking is free in Lot 89. The buses will continue until one hour post game.

• Fans are reminded no bags or purses are allowed inside Spartan Stadium. This includes but not limited to: backpacks, purses of any size, camera cases, binocular cases, wallets not stored in pockets, bags, diaper bags, seat cushions with pockets that are used for storage. If any of these bags are attached to a person’s waist or wrist, they still are not allowed in the stadium.

• Those individuals with true medical needs will be directed to Gate K. Individuals entering that gate may bring the medical items in any bag. Those bags will be searched and tagged by an MSU Police Officer. The officer working that gate has the final determination if that item is a true medical need.

• Fans are reminded that the “open container” ordinance will be enforced on campus and in parking lots for the spring football game.

HELP TACKLE HUNGER FOOD DRIVE:

The 10th-annual Help Tackle Hunger Food Drive to support the MSU Student Food Bank will take place at the spring game.

Fans attending the spring game are encouraged to make monetary donations, which are 100 percent tax deductible, at concession stands throughout Spartan Stadium. In addition, a portion of the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will be donated to the MSU Food Bank.

The 10th-annual Help Tackle Hunger Food Drive is sponsored by MSU’s Division of Residential and Hospitality Services and the Athletics Department, with Becky Dantonio serving as the honorary chair.