Ducks End Michigan’s Run With 69-68 Victory, Head To Elite 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WWJ/AP) — Michigan held destiny in their hands. The Wolverines had the final shot of the game to clinch a win and just didn’t connect losing to the Oregon Ducks 69-68 Thursday night.
Tyler Dorsey scored 20 points and made the go-ahead layup with 1:08 left, as third-seed Oregon ended No. 7 Michigan’s dramatic postseason run with a victory in a Midwest Regional semifinal.
Dorsey, the man the Ducks call “Mr. March,” had his sixth straight game scoring 20 or more points.
The Wolverines (27-11) had one more chance to extend their run after Dylan Ennis missed a free throw with 15 seconds left. But Derrick Walton, who had carried the Wolverines the last three weeks, was off with his long jumper just before the buzzer.
Jordan Bell had a double-double for the Ducks (32-5), with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Pac-12 player of the year Dylan Brooks added 12 points and Dylan Ennis had 10.
Walton led the Wolverines with 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Zak Irvin had 14 of his 19 points in the second half and DJ Wilson had 12 points.
Oregon plays Kansas or Purdue on Saturday in the regional final.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)