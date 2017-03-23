Child Abducted By Father During Home Invasion Found Safe

March 23, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: missing child

ROMULUS (WWJ) – Authorities say a 5-year-old girl who was abducted by her father during a home invasion in Romulus has been found safe.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Mireyna Russell-Gill Thursday morning, saying she was taken by her non-custodial father, 30-year-old Buddy Gill, who broke into the home near Wayne and Ecorse roads.

Shortly before 8 a.m., police said the girl was found unharmed in Lincoln Park. The father was also taken into custody.

Other circumstances were not immediately released.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Romulus police at 734-941-8400

