Vehicle Collides With School Bus On Detroit’s West Side

March 23, 2017 9:22 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Detroit’s west side involving a school bus.

The crash happened Thursday morning on Dale Street, in a neighborhood along Telegraph Road and I-96.

School officials say a driver crashed into the bus’ stop arm, which was extended out.

Nine students were on the bus when the crash happened, but no injuries were reported. The bus was headed to Henderson Academy off West Chicago Boulevard.

Other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.

