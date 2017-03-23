Sentence Thrown Out Again In Downriver Explosives Case

TRENTON (WWJ/AP) – A federal appeals court again has thrown out the prison sentence for a man convicted of illegally possessing explosives, a case that began with threats at a Downriver high school in 2011.
John R. Kennedy was twice sentenced to nine years in prison. But the case is returning to Ann Arbor federal court.
The appeals court said Wednesday that Judge John Corbett O’Meara didn’t appear to consider Kennedy’s positive rehabilitation efforts in prison after it first set aside the sentence.
In 2011, students at Trenton High School dashed to the football field when bomb threats were made. A device loaded with sugar was found in a parking lot. Separately, the government linked Kennedy to an explosive outside a hardware store in Trenton. Agents also found explosive materials in his home.
Kennedy wasn’t charged with crimes in connection with high school incident, but prosecutors were able to mention it in court as similar conduct.
Police say Kennedy was identified through a tip called into Crime Stoppers.
