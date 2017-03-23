Suspect: ‘I Didn’t Murder Nobody’ In Detroit Fire That Killed 5

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A 55-year-old man accused of setting a fire that killed five people in Detroit is denying the allegations and will be examined to determine whether he understands the murder charges against him.
Henry Johnson appeared in court Thursday and said: “I didn’t murder nobody.”
Five men died and others were injured in an apartment building fire on March 8 in the 10500 block of Whittier.
Police have said an argument with the landlord preceded the fire, which was fueled by extraordinary wind gusts. All of the victims, along with Johnson, lived in the building.
Only one of the five victims has been identified so far. The medical examiner’s office is awaiting DNA or dental records.
Johnson is charged with five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree arson.
