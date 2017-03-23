Trial Ordered For 19-Year-Old Accused Of Running Prostitution Ring

WARREN (WWJ) – A Warren man has been bound over for trial on four felony charges related to his alleged operation of a human trafficking operation.
Tremaine Woodall, 19, is charged with two counts of minor sex trafficking and two counts of pandering. All are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Charges were filed against Woodall after the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes task force received a tip about an alleged minor being prostituted out of a Macomb County hotel on January 18. An investigation ensued.
The tip resulted in the arrest of Woodall, who was with an alleged 17 year-old human trafficking victim at the hotel when found by the task force. Agents also found a Backpage.com post from January 18 which allegedly featured the victim, with photos that were purportedly taken by Woodall.
A second alleged victim was also identified during the investigation.
“For years, human trafficking was viewed as a crime that happens somewhere else. But as hard as it is to stomach, human trafficking happens in Michigan every single day,” Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said in a statement. “I want to applaud my human trafficking division for their unending dedication to finding justice for the victims of these horrific crimes.”
Woodall is due back in Macomb Circuit Court on April 3.