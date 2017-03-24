Young Siblings Missing In Detroit For Days; Parents Offer Conflicting Accounts

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for two young children on the city’s west side who have been missing for days.

Police say 3-year-old Zammar Cox and 1-year-old Marcia Cox were last seen Tuesday at their home in the 900 block of Whitmore, in a neighborhood near Woodward Avenue and McNichols Road.

Sgt. Michael Woody said the mother came into the police station around 9 p.m. Thursday and reported the children missing. She said she last saw the kids Tuesday afternoon after allowing them to go visit with their father.

The father told police he brought the children home at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The mother, however, tells police that never happened.

“At this time we are questioning both the mother and the father,” said Woody. “They believe that the children were being handed off back and forth. There may be some other family members involved here that we’re looking for. Hopefully somebody recognizes the photos and will come forward to say they have care and custody of these children.”

Woody said investigators have searched the family’s home and didn’t find anything suspicious.

“There is no foul play inside the residence that would indicate any type of harm or struggle or any type of scene,” he said. “At this point, we do not believe that the children are in any danger right now, but we really don’t know.”

K-9 Unit on stand-by in search for 3 yo boy, 1 yo sister nr La Fer Apts on Whitmore in Detroit's Palmer Park area, 6/Woodward. More @WWJ950. pic.twitter.com/9KNJ9b4BiS — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) March 24, 2017

3 yo boy, 1 yo sister missing fr apts in Palmer Park (McNichols-Woodward). Mom, 23, says dad had kids; he says they.were back Tues. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/1dS6vfKx5T — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) March 24, 2017

Woody said the 48-hour gap between the time the children were last seen and when they were reported missing is concerning, but it isn’t their focus.

“Obviously the timeline is very much a concern for us, but we need to stay focused on really just finding the kids right now,” he said. “We will be working this case as much as we can to find these children.”

In announcing the children’s disappearance, police originally said there was concern about the mother’s mental state.

“I cannot get into their mental state,” said Woody. “I will tell you this, it’s a very emotional situation for both the parents. There has been some emotions running high during this whole time.”

Zammar is described as a black male with a light complexion, 4-feet tall and 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray jogging pants and a red sweatshirt.

Marcia is described as a black female, last seen wearing a one-piece pink outfit.

The FBI is involved in the investigation. Police say they have had no previous calls to the family’s home.

Anyone who sees the children or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 855-642-4847.