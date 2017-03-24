Conviction Stands In Fatal Carjacking Of 76-Year-Old

PONTIAC (WWJ/AP) – The Michigan appeals court won’t disturb the conviction and life sentence of a woman who walked away from a drug treatment center in suburban Detroit, carjacked an elderly driver at a Burger King and drove over him as he tried to stop her.
Ruth Pozdol argued that Oakland County jurors should have been allowed to consider involuntary manslaughter. But in a 3-0 decision this week, the appeals court says it doesn’t fit because Pozdol acted with malice.
At trial in 2015, she said she didn’t plan to hurt Clifford Van Haywald and just “wanted to get high.”
Pozdol snatched keys from Van Haywald at a Burger King in Waterford Township. He tried to hang on but fell from the vehicle and was crushed under the tires as Pozdol drove away.
Pozdol, who had just walked away from a drug treatment center, drove the pickup to Detroit, sold it for $200 and bought heroin.
Van Haywald suffered a broken collarbone, 12 broken ribs, dislocated vertebrae and spinal cord injuries in the fall, which resulted in his death, according to the Oakland Press. He was a regular customer at the Burger King where employees called him “Pops.”
