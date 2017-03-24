CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Detroit To Hold Final Enrollment Fair For Summer Jobs Program

March 24, 2017 8:16 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Officials are making a final push for Detroit teens and young adults seeking summer jobs.

A Grow Detroit’s Young Talent enrollment fair is scheduled for Saturday at City Covenant Church in Detroit. The application period ends March 31.

Mayor Mike Duggan has challenged businesses and foundations to take part in the six-week program. The city hopes to provide 8,000 jobs for residents between 14 and 24 years of age.

About 8,700 applications have been received this year. About 8,100 jobs were created last summer and 5,600 in 2015.

This year’s program includes opportunities for industry-recognized certifications and expanded vocational training.

The city is seeking employers to hire or sponsor youths as part of the program, which starts in July.

___

Online:

http://www.GDYT.org

 

