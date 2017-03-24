Detroit’s Black Leaders, Entrepreneurs To Be Honored As ‘Trailblazers’

March 24, 2017 11:40 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) — You may have heard WWJ Newsradio 950 highlight some of the Motor City’s most prominent black difference makers last month as a part of Black History Month.

Now, the Detroit Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists is scheduled to honor these leaders and entrepreneurs at a luncheon on Saturday. The event will be held at the UAW-Ford National Program Center from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Among those to be honored will be Wayne County Commissioner Alicia Bell, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and UAW Vice President Jimmy Settles.

  • Jill Ford, Head of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, City of Detroit
  • Jimmy Settles, Vice President, UAW
  • Dr. Eddie Connor, Author, Speaker, Professor
  • Sharon Madison, Owner, Madison Madison International
  • Wayne County Commissioner Alicia Bell
  • Rev Jim Holley, Pastor, Historic Little Rock Baptist Church
  • Flint Mayor Karen Weaver
  • Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman
  • George N’Namdi, Founder N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art
  • Shamayim Harris, “Mama Shu” Founder, Avalon Village and Moon Ministry in Highland Park, MI
  • Asia Newson, Super Business Girl
  • Dr. Darnell Kaigler, Jr., Periodontist and Associate Professor, University of Michigan
  • Jordette Singleton, Northend Collective
  • Brittany Chanel, Northend Collective
  • Deidra Hogue, Northend Collective
  • Yvette Rock, Northend Collective
  • Jason Barnett, Invest Detroit
  • Rev., Dr. Dee Dee Coleman, President, Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vincinity and Pastor, Russell Street Missionary Baptist Church
  • Earl Lloyd (Posthumously), First African-American NBA Basketball Player

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at .

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia