Detroit’s Black Leaders, Entrepreneurs To Be Honored As ‘Trailblazers’

DETROIT (WWJ) — You may have heard WWJ Newsradio 950 highlight some of the Motor City’s most prominent black difference makers last month as a part of Black History Month.
Now, the Detroit Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists is scheduled to honor these leaders and entrepreneurs at a luncheon on Saturday. The event will be held at the UAW-Ford National Program Center from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Among those to be honored will be Wayne County Commissioner Alicia Bell, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and UAW Vice President Jimmy Settles.
- Jill Ford, Head of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, City of Detroit
- Jimmy Settles, Vice President, UAW
- Dr. Eddie Connor, Author, Speaker, Professor
- Sharon Madison, Owner, Madison Madison International
- Wayne County Commissioner Alicia Bell
- Rev Jim Holley, Pastor, Historic Little Rock Baptist Church
- Flint Mayor Karen Weaver
- Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman
- George N’Namdi, Founder N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art
- Shamayim Harris, “Mama Shu” Founder, Avalon Village and Moon Ministry in Highland Park, MI
- Asia Newson, Super Business Girl
- Dr. Darnell Kaigler, Jr., Periodontist and Associate Professor, University of Michigan
- Jordette Singleton, Northend Collective
- Brittany Chanel, Northend Collective
- Deidra Hogue, Northend Collective
- Yvette Rock, Northend Collective
- Jason Barnett, Invest Detroit
- Rev., Dr. Dee Dee Coleman, President, Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vincinity and Pastor, Russell Street Missionary Baptist Church
- Earl Lloyd (Posthumously), First African-American NBA Basketball Player
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at detroitnabj.org.