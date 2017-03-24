Harbaugh Switches Out His Khakis For Lululemon Pants [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

They’re known for pricey yoga pants that are extra flattering on a woman’s backside. And now they’re apparently Jim Harbaugh’s best friend.

Who needs Nike or Jumpman when you can wear Lululemon pants right?

That’s apparently what Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is now wearing. A story published by ESPN.com quotes the khaki-clad man saying, “I’ll never wear anything else.”

Just had a nice chat w/ Jim Harbaugh about his khaki game. He upgraded to @lululemon pants and says, "I'll never wear anything else." Smart. pic.twitter.com/uDny4Ceqc8 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 24, 2017

Now it’s not like the coach isn’t wearing khaki colored pants because he still is. They’re apparently just khaki colored Lululemons.

If you ask me, it’s kind of a slap in the face to Nike who made special khakis for the coach, but who am I to judge?

During Michigan’s pro day on Friday, Harbaugh rocked a pair of pants made by Lululemon, known for its high-end activewear. Tailored and without pleats, Harbaugh has managed to still look like the man we’ve come to know — while making a more fashionable impression. Far more important to Harbaugh? Comfort. “I’ll never wear anything else,” Harbaugh told ESPN.

Judging by the Lululemon website, Harbs is wearing the Abc pant that sells for $128. I imagine by the time this story makes its rounds, there will be an enormous line outside Lululemon on Washtenaw in Ann Arbor.