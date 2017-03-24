Lansing Woman Accused Of Running Years-Long Prostitution Ring

LANSING (WWJ) – A Lansing woman is facing multiple criminal charges after authorities say she was caught running a prostitution ring by a state police trooper who had just completed a human trafficking training course.
Forty-year-old Amber Speed was arraigned Wednesday on eight felony charges, including minor sex trafficking, pandering, accepting the earning of a prostitute and debt bondage. She was ordered held on a $100,000 cash bond, and is due back in court on March 30.
Investigators say Speed was allegedly conducting an “escort” operation, posting advertisements for commercial sex for herself and at least three other girls and young women online. The alleged victims were minors when they were brought into the trafficking ring. Police say the activities took place 2009 through approximately 2014.
Attorney General Bill Scheutte says the case stems from an investigation by a Michigan State Police Trooper, who after attending human trafficking training, came across a case of alleged human trafficking.
“One of the goals of the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission is to increase awareness, and thankfully, Michigan State Troopers recognized the signs of trafficking after completing a comprehensive training about how to identify the crime,” Scheutte said in a statement. “The signs are out there, and thankfully the Troopers were able to act in this case of suspected trafficking.”
Speed faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.