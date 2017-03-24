Missing: Detroit Girl, 12, Leaves Home On City’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are looking for a young girl who went missing from her west-side home on Thursday.
Azariah Saunders, 12, left her house on the 17500 block of Santa Barbara — in the area of Livernois Ave. and W. McNichols Rd. — without her parents permission on Thursday at around 8 p.m. and has not been heard from since.
Saunders has a medical condition with requires medication.
She is described as a black female with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a purple pelle pelle jacket, black stone washed jeans and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information about Saunders’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1616.