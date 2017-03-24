“Power Rangers” Is Exciting, Fast-paced And Fun

DETROIT (WWJ) – “Power Rangers” is one of those movies that grabs you right from the very beginning, keeps the excitement going for the entire two hours and doesn’t let up until the very end. There is not one boring moment in this film.

Staying true to the Power Rangers TV show, the movie follows five ordinary teenagers and their journey to become superheroes. Before they become Power Rangers, there’s Jason, a star high school football player; Kimberly, a popular cheerleader; techie but socially awkward Billy; the rebellious Trini [tre-knee]; and tough guy Zack.

What I really enjoyed about this movie is that in addition to the action-packed fight scenes, there’s a very interesting storyline. When we first meet the rangers, as mentioned previously, they’re just average teenagers who are each going through their own personal struggles and, by chance, they meet and join forces. The challenges they face are similar to those faced by teenagers around the world on a daily basis.

Also true to the TV show, the movie features the super-tough villain Rita, who’s determined to take over the world and will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

But, to ensure that the film would appeal to today’s sophisticated audiences, the writers and producers felt it was important to incorporate some of today’s cutting-edge technology. So, that combined with characters that millions of people know and love, and a fun and interesting storyline, what’s not to like?

See you at the movies!

