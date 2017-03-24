Woman Beaten To Death With Spiked Baseball Bat

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are investigating on Detroit’s west side where a woman was found brutally beaten to death.
Police say a woman in her 50s was beaten to death with a baseball bat covered in spikes at a house on Bramell St., near Tireman St. and Ann Arbor Trail.
A man in his 30s is in custody. Police are not looking for any other suspects in their investigation.
The relationship between the man and the woman was not immediately known.
[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]