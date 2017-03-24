CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Woman Says Boyfriend Told Her Hernandez Killed 2 Boston Men

March 24, 2017 10:11 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, nfl

BOSTON (AP) — Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have heard dramatic testimony from the girlfriend of a man who claims he saw Hernandez fatally shoot two men in 2012.

Alexander Bradley, a former close friend of Hernandez, finished his testimony Thursday by insisting he is telling the truth about the shootings of two Boston men.

Prosecutors say Hernandez killed Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu after a brief encounter in a Boston nightclub.

On Thursday, Brooke Wilcox, the mother of Bradley’s child, testified that Hernandez and Bradley arrived at her Hartford, Connecticut, home hours after the shootings. She said Bradley told her that Hernandez “just did some stupid (expletive).”

Lawyers for the former New England Patriots tight end have told the jury that Bradley killed the men over a drug deal.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

