Kayaker Faces Tough Conditions On Great Lakes Journey

March 25, 2017 2:25 PM

GRINDSTONE CITY (AP) — A Missouri kayaker who’s trying to paddle the Great Lakes is waiting for conditions to clear before she gets back in the water after trouble in Lake Huron.

The Huron County sheriff says 52-year-old Traci Lynn Martin had problems with her rudder Friday. She also faced strong winds and ice.

Martin was checked by a medical crew but declined additional treatment. She’s wearing a survival suit on her journey, which will last months.

Sheriff Kelly Hanson says it could be days before Martin resumes her trip. He says the weekend forecast calls for 20 mph (32 kph) winds.

Martin is from the Kansas City, Missouri, area. Her trip began in Michigan on March 16. She wants to paddle around the Great Lakes and the Atlantic seaboard.

___

Online: http://www.justaroundthepointe.com/

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia