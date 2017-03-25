WWJ Detroit Pistons Ticket Giveaway, 3/31/17

March 25, 2017 12:00 AM

Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on March 31st for your chance to win tickets to the final regular season home game at the Palace on Monday, April 10th at 8p when the Pistons clash with John Wall and the Washington Wizards.

The Palace has been home to hall of fame players, championship moments and the best fans in the NBA.  Be part of a memorable night that will celebrate the rich history of the Palace.

Click here for more information about the game.

Contest date: March 31, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive four (4) tickets to see the Pistons v.s the Wizards at the Palace on April 10, 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
Click here for official contest rules

