WATCH: Xavier Closes First Half Against Gonzaga With Wild ‘Bounced In’ Basket

March 25, 2017 7:19 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Gonzaga Bulldogs, NCAA BB, NCAA Tournament, Xavier Musketeers

Bryan Altman

The first half was largely controlled by the Gonzaga Bulldogs, but it was the Xavier Musketeers that registered by far the strangest/most unbelievable basket of the entire tournament.

With under a minute to play, Xavier star Treyvan Bluiett attempted a step-back jumper that went off the front rim. forward Johnathan Williams was one of two Gonzaga players attempting to corral the rebound, but it didn’t exactly go as planned, to say the least.

Williams attempted to settle the ball but hit it off the hardwood just a little too hard and it wound up deflecting into the basket.

I’m sure in the history of basketball that’s happened before, but I haven’t seen it.

Moments later, Xavier almost pulled off another incredible moment as Macera launched a three-quarters court Hail Mary with time expiring that incredibly went in, but was waived off because time had expired upon review.

It was a crazy finale for the Musketeers, but they still trail the Bulldogs 49-39 as the second half gets underway.

They’ll need just a little more magic to be the first team into the Final Four.

