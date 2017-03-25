Young Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself With Gun He Found In Mother’s Purse

March 25, 2017 11:25 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) — A young boy has been hospitalized on Saturday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the hand with a gun he found in his mother’s purse.

Police tell WWJ Newsradio 950 that the mother was downstairs with two other children when the incident happened at a home on the 5500 block of the Lodge Service Drive — near Livernois Ave. — just before 10 a.m.

The 9-year-old boy is being treated at Children’s Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Police say the mother has a CPL, but could face child abuse charges.

