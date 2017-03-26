Another 555 Untested Detroit Rape Kits Found In Storage

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Prosecutors say a second backlog of more than 500 untested Detroit rape kits languished in storage for years after more than 11,000 other unprocessed evidence packages were discovered in 2009.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller tells MLive.com out-of-state laboratory workers discovered 555 additional untested rape packages while testing some of the 11,000 untested rape kits.

The additional rape kits were collected by Detroit police in 2010 and 2011, and eventually sent for testing in 2015.

In 2009, more than 11,000 untested sexual assault kits dating back more than 30 years were discovered in a Detroit Police Department property storage facility, each holding the potential to solve multiple crimes, including those committed by serial rapists.

The issue of rape kits continuing to go untested after the 2009 discovery of thousands of kits in a police warehouse wasn’t announced by the Detroit Police Department, but by the Fair Michigan Justice Project.

That’s a partnership between the nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group Fair Michigan and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s office.

In February, the group AA490 Challenge announced a ‘last big push’ for fundraising to address the remaining rape kits still untested.

Kim Trent with AA490 Challenge said their efforts have led to the arrest and conviction of 78 offenders, some with multiple victims.

“We have met several woman who have seen their attackers get arrested and in some cases convicted. We think that this community has come together in a very significant way and we are going to keep pushing until we reach our goals,” said Trent.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)