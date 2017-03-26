Breweries Around Michigan Celebrate Oberon Arrival In Drink And Donuts

DETROIT (WWJ) – The first official day of spring has come and gone, but for beer fans, it all really starts Monday.

Oberon will once again be available in most stores and bars across the country. The orange-flavored American wheat ale — brewed by Bell’s in Kalamazoo — reminds drinkers that summer is just around the corner.

To celebrate, the brewery is hosting a day-long party starting at 9 a.m. — complete with tours and live music.

Sweetwater’s Donut Mill will again sell Oberon donuts at all three of their locations.

But they’re certainly not the only ones celebrating. Crunchy’s in East Lansing is getting the party started at 5 o’clock Sunday.

In Plymouth, Hermann’s Olde Town Grille will begin tapping at 10 o’clock.

And One Eyed Betty’s in Ferndale starts pouring fresh Oberon at 11 Sunday… just to name a few.

We’re downright spoiled here in Michigan when it comes to beer. The state is fifth in the nation in the number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs.

We’re just under two-weeks away from National Beer Day, April 7. Get a head start on celebrating the day that marks the end of prohibition in 1933. [Check out The Snack Attack here]