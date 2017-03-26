CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Breweries Around Michigan Celebrate Oberon Arrival In Drink And Donuts

March 26, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Oberon

DETROIT (WWJ) – The first official day of spring has come and gone, but for beer fans, it all really starts Monday.

Oberon will once again be available in most stores and bars across the country. The orange-flavored American wheat ale — brewed by Bell’s in Kalamazoo — reminds drinkers that summer is just around the corner.

To celebrate, the brewery is hosting a day-long party starting at 9 a.m. —  complete with tours and live music.

Sweetwater’s Donut Mill will again sell Oberon donuts at all three of their locations.

But they’re certainly not the only ones celebrating. Crunchy’s in East Lansing is getting the party started at 5 o’clock Sunday.

In Plymouth, Hermann’s Olde Town Grille will begin tapping at 10 o’clock.

And One Eyed Betty’s in Ferndale starts pouring fresh Oberon at 11 Sunday… just to name a few.

We’re downright spoiled here in Michigan when it comes to beer. The state is fifth in the nation in the number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs.

We’re just under two-weeks away from National Beer Day, April 7. Get a head start on celebrating the day that marks the end of prohibition in 1933. [Check out The Snack Attack here]

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia