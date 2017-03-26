CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WATCH: Luke Maye Hits Game Winner To Send UNC To Final Four

March 26, 2017 7:34 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, Kentucky Wildcats, NCAA Tournament, North Carolina Tar Heels, Ryan Mayer

The final game of the Elite Eight weekend featured two of the sport’s blue bloods with North Carolina and Kentucky battling it out for the final spot in this year’s Final Four. The game lived up to the expectations after a slow first half as the two team’s traded blows down the stretch in the second half.

The final sequence of the game was frenetic, and it gave UNC fans an opportunity to exorcise some of the demons left over from last year’s title game as sophomore forward Luke Maye connected on the game winning shot with just 0.3 seconds left in the game.

Maye’s shot came after Kentucky’s star freshman, Malik Monk, had just hit an off-balance, leaning three to tie the game at 73. The Tar Heels will meet the Oregon Ducks next Saturday night in Phoenix for a spot in the title game as they continue to seek redemption following last year’s heartbreaking title game loss.

