1 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting Outside Banquet Hall In Detroit

March 27, 2017 6:11 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – One teen is dead and three other teens are hospitalized after a shooting outside of a west side banquet hall in Detroit.

Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p,m, Saturday night after an argument between two groups of kids outside Steve’s Soul Food on Grand River Avenue.

A person in one of the groups pulled out guns and opened fire killing a 16-year-old.

Three other teens were wounded, two of them last reported in serious condition. Police say they are looking for a red Chrysler 300 and marooned Dodge Charger in connection to the shootings.

 

