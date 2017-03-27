Enter The 97.1 The Ticket #ThanksJLAContest

(97.1 The Ticket) It’s nearly the end. And you don’t want to let it go without a final visit.
We’re giving you a chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Red Wings play their final game at Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017.
All you need to do to win is tweet the handle @971Theticketxyt with the photo of your choosing and a copy of the attached poster with the hashtag #ThanksJLAContest. Download and print the poster here.
Be as creative or as simple as you want with your photo. Make it a selfie, include your favorite memory at the Joe, yourself dressed up in your favorite Red Wings gear, or in your Red Wings fan cave — or any memory that might relate to you and your Detroit Red Wings!
We will randomly select the best entry of them all on April 3, 2017 and the lucky person will win a pair of tickets to see the Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 one last time!