AAA Michigan: Statewide Average Gas Prices Fall 7 Cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Prices at the pump have dipped slightly over the past week. Prices statewide have dropped about 7 cents per gallon according to AAA Michigan.
Late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.29 per gallon says the Dearborn-based auto club.
Last year at the same time we were paying 32 cents more.
AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.23 per gallon in the Flint area. The highest average was about $2.33 in the Ann Arbor area.
The Detroit-area’s average is about $2.30 per gallon, roughly 4 cents less than last week’s average.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
