Back Pain? Skip The Pills And Look For Long Term Solutions

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Lower back pain is a common complaint among adults.
People often want a quick fix but pills aren’t always the answer – there are a variety of non-invasive treatments that may help reports WWJ health reporter Dr. Deanna Lites.
For new back pain, experts say skip the pills and instead incorporate a non-invasive treatment such as stress reduction, tai chi, massage, acupuncture or yoga.
Back expert Dr. Santhosh Thomas says don’t expect immediate results.
“Yoga is going to require several sessions of it before your flexibility is noted. Acupuncture traditionally anywhere from two to six sessions before you start seeing some results,” says Thomas.
Massage can be therapeutic depending on where they emphasis and how long you’ve had the injury.
Thomas says that opioid drugs should only be used as a last resort and are only for short-term use.
While opioids can control severe pain, they won’t fix the underlying back issue.