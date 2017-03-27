Bears’ Hall, Packers’ Dorleant Arrested In Iowa

March 27, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: chicago bears, Deiondre Hall, Makinton Dorleant

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in central Iowa say Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested outside a bar in Cedar Falls.

Hall was cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Dorleant was cited for interference.

Police say officers responded to a report of a fight outside the bar Sharkey’s Funhouse on Saturday night.

According to a police affidavit, Hall did not respond to police instructions and spit in the officers’ faces. Police say an officer used a Taser on Hall’s legs in order to get him into the squad car.

Dorleant was detained after authorities say he approached officers “in a threatening manner” following Hall’s arrest.

A Packers spokesman says the team is aware of the situation and “gathering more information.” The Bears have not responded to an email looking for comment.

Both men played college football in Cedar Falls at Northern Iowa.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia