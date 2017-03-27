CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Dearborn Heights Man ‘Humiliated’ By His Islamic State Terrorism Threats

March 27, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Khalil Abu-Rayyan

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — A Detroit-area man who works at his father’s pizzeria repeatedly apologized Monday for making provocative threats in support of the Islamic State group and insisted he meant no harm to anyone.

Khalil Abu-Rayyan, 22, didn’t commit terrorism, but federal prosecutors are asking for a severe punishment — eight years in prison — for a gun crime and making false statements to get a firearm in 2015. They point to his online messages with an undercover FBI operative as proof that a long sentence is necessary to protect the public.

“I am so ashamed. I have humiliated myself,” Rayyan told a judge.

Rayyan sent photos of a beheading to his brother, watched “shock and awe” terror videos, and said he was willing to attack a church and a police officer in a hospital.

According to documents, Abu-Rayyan was under federal surveillance starting in May 2015. It was found that Abu-Rayyan was posting and retweeting ISIS-supporting posts on Twitter, along with photos of him firing an AK-47 and an AR-25 at a gun range.

Abu-Rayyan, a Dearborn Heights resident, allegedly told an undercover agent through social media about his plans for an attack.

“He lacks self-control,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald Waterstreet said.

U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh said he needed more time before sentencing Rayyan. He’s considering two portrayals of Rayyan: Is he a dangerous young man or simply foolish and insecure?

“That conduct is not who I am or what I believe in. … ISIS has nothing to do with Islam,” Rayyan said in court in a loud, firm voice. “I have shamed my faith. I have shamed the Muslim people.”

Defense attorney Todd Shanker asked for Rayyan to receive 15 months in prison, which would likely mean no additional time behind bars because he would get credit for time in custody since his arrest in 2016.

“They’re terrible statements,” Shanker said of Rayyan’s past words, “but they’re false statements.”

 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia