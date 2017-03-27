Federal Agents Search Highland Park Home Of Senator Bert Johnson

March 27, 2017 10:48 AM By Vickie Thomas
Filed Under: Bert Johnson, FBI raid

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – State and federal agents are executing search warrants Monday at the Highland Park home of Michigan State Senator Bert Johnson and his Lansing offices.

johnson bert1 Federal Agents Search Highland Park Home Of Senator Bert Johnson

Senator Bert Johnson (Credit/senate.mi.gov)

Michigan State Police telling WWJ’s Vicki Thomas that the raids are part of a joint state police and FBI investigation.

Agents were seen putting papers in boxes and taking them out of the home on McClain Street near Woodward and Davison.

No further information about the investigation has been released.

