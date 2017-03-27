Federal Agents Search Highland Park Home Of Senator Bert Johnson

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – State and federal agents are executing search warrants Monday at the Highland Park home of Michigan State Senator Bert Johnson and his Lansing offices.
Michigan State Police telling WWJ’s Vicki Thomas that the raids are part of a joint state police and FBI investigation.
Agents were seen putting papers in boxes and taking them out of the home on McClain Street near Woodward and Davison.
No further information about the investigation has been released.
