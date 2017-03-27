Gunman Barricaded Inside Overturned Vehicle Threatens To Shoot Police

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) — Police are on the scene at 16 Mile Rd. and Schoenherr Rd. where an armed driver is barricaded inside of an overturned vehicle.
Michigan State Police said via Twitter that troopers are currently attempting to negotiate with the person, who has threatened to shoot police.
An Emergency Support Team is headed to the scene with a negotiator. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.
16 Mile Rd. between Schoenherr and Utica Rd. is closed in both directions.
