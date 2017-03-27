Former Steven Avery Prosecutor Refutes His Villain Role In ‘Making A Murderer’

March 27, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Brendan Dassey, CBS62, Dr. Phil, Making a Murderer, Steven Avery

If you are one of the 20 million people who watched MAKING A MURDERER on Netflix then you don’t want to miss today’s episode. For the first time in 10 years, three major players of this murder mystery, defense attorney Jerry Buting, former prosecutor Ken Kratz and co-lead investigator Tom Fassbender, reunite and reveal details viewers never saw in the series that may leave you questioning who really killed Teresa. Did the police frame Steven? Is he really innocent? And was Brendan’s confession coerced by the police? Plus, Ken Kratz talks about how he believes the series made him out to be the “villain,” and he says he’s ready to set everyone straight.

MAKING A MURDERER was a Netflix docuseries on Netflix which created a buzz over whether or not Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey murdered photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005.

Watch DR. PHIL, today at 5pm on CBS 62.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia