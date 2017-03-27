Former Steven Avery Prosecutor Refutes His Villain Role In ‘Making A Murderer’

If you are one of the 20 million people who watched MAKING A MURDERER on Netflix then you don’t want to miss today’s episode. For the first time in 10 years, three major players of this murder mystery, defense attorney Jerry Buting, former prosecutor Ken Kratz and co-lead investigator Tom Fassbender, reunite and reveal details viewers never saw in the series that may leave you questioning who really killed Teresa. Did the police frame Steven? Is he really innocent? And was Brendan’s confession coerced by the police? Plus, Ken Kratz talks about how he believes the series made him out to be the “villain,” and he says he’s ready to set everyone straight.

MAKING A MURDERER was a Netflix docuseries on Netflix which created a buzz over whether or not Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey murdered photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005.

