Man Made Up As Joker Charged With Wearing Mask In Public [MUGSHOT]

March 27, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Jeremy Putman, The Joker

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have arrested a man dressed as comic book villain the Joker and charged him with wearing a mask in public.

Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Hall said in a news release that the department got several 911 calls Friday afternoon reporting a man made up as Batman’s nemesis who was wearing a cape and carrying a sword.

Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Putman is charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a sentence of a year in jail.

Putman is being held on a $2,000 secured bond. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

