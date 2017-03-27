Report: Theo Riddick Underwent Double Wrist Surgery

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Turns out, there’s a pretty good reason Theo Riddick didn’t play in the Lions’ final five games last season.
Per the Free Press, Riddick underwent surgery on both his wrists, which precipitated his trip to season-ending injured reserve. The running back, who was seen wearing a cast during the team’s end-of-the-year interviews, is expected to be make a full recovery by the time OTA’s start this spring.
Riddick finished the 2016 season as the Lions’ leading rusher with 357 yards over 10 games. That low total was indicative of Detroit’s team-wide rushing woes. The Lions ranked 30th in the NFL with 81.9 rushing yards per game.
Riddick wasn’t the only running back who missed significant time, of course. Starter Ameer Abdullah was sidelined for all but two games with a foot injury. Including the playoffs, the Lions’ top two backs missed a combined 21 games.
Abdullah, who underwent surgery last season, is also expected to be ready for workouts this spring. He will return as the team’s No. 1 running back, with Riddick serving as the primary pass-catching option.
It remains to be seen if general manager Bob Quinn seeks to upgrade the backfield through the upcoming NFL draft.