Several Wayne County District Courts Offering Amnesty Program

DETROIT — Several District Courts within Wayne County will be holding an Amnesty Program for delinquent cases. An amnesty program provides individuals with an opportunity to settle their old court financial obligations while saving money.

In addition, the program assists the court in clearing up a backlog of files without additional court resources and collection costs. To take advantage of this limited time opportunity, please note the following:

1. The program will run Monday, March 27, 2017 through Friday, April 28, 2017.

2. Amnesty eligibility may vary by location. People interested in the program should contact the district court(s) in the jurisdiction where they received the ticket(s) to determine eligibility and find out how to participate in the program.

3. This is a one-time effort to clear a backlog of cases. After the program, the court(s) will continue to move more aggressively to enforce and collect on unpaid tickets, including all penalties and late fees.

4. All payment must be cash, certified check, money order or credit card.

5. The 36th District Court, City of Detroit, is not participating in the amnesty program. Only the district courts identified below are offering an amnesty program.

For more information on a specific program, please contact the participating court: