Tigers Hoping To Convert Anthony Gose Into A Pitcher

Sent down to minor league camp on Sunday, Tigers outfielder Anthony Gose is searching for a new way back to the majors.

The 26-year-old wants to become a pitcher.

“He came back to us with an idea we had talked about internally at the end of last season,” Brad Ausmus told reporters. “He’s going to actually throw a couple bullpens here and there. He was a guy who threw in the mid-90s in high school.”

Ausmus was clear that Gose will continue to play centerfield at Triple-A Toledo, but he will be given the chance to prove himself on the mound.

“We’re going to try it out and see what happens,” said Ausmus.

The lefty-throwing Gose was clocked as high as 97 mph in high school. Last year, per MLB.com’s Statcast, he fired a 99.4 mph missile from centerfield to home plate during an early-season game versus the Indians.

Numerous MLB players have made the transition from playing in the field to pitching. Current examples include A’s closer Sean Doolittle, formerly an outfielder, and Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, formerly a catcher.

The Tigers are hoping Gose is the next in line.

“Doolittle in Oakland did it and he was in the big leagues a couple of years later,” Ausmus said. “It’s going to take some time. He’s going to have to be a sponge and catch up on experience fast. But we feel it’s worth investigating.”

Gose was the Tigers starting centerfielder on opening day each of the last two seasons, but hasn’t played in the majors since being sent down to Triple-A last May. Over 90 games at Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo in 2016, he hit .203 with 129 strikeouts.

He wasn’t much better this spring, batting .237 with 15 strikeouts in 16 games.

Gose was acquired from the Blue Jays in 2014 in exchange for second baseman Devon Travis.