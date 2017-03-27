Video Proves LaVar Ball Is Pretty Awful At Basketball [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
If it’s true that any press is good press, then we’re complicit in feeding the LaVar Ball phenomenon. But try not to watch this video and revel in his comeuppance.
After making all kinds of outrageous claims about his basketball talents over the past month or so, Ball, it turns out, can’t really ball.
Like, at all.
Recent video of the Super Dad playing in some kind of men’s league reveals that is he slow, bumbling and, among other detriments, terrible at impersonating Vince Carter.
Ball’s lack of talent doesn’t really come as much of a surprise. (By now, everyone has heard about his 2.2 point-per-game average in college.) Still, it’s satisfying to see him get exposed, if only to confirm everything we already knew.
Between Lonzo Ball’s exit in the NCAA Tournament over the weekend and this damning footage of LaVar, here’s hoping this is the last we hear of the latter.
It won’t be, of course, but we can dream.