Alleged Sex Assault Victim Of MSU Gymnast Teacher Demands Accountability From School

(WWJ) A former MSU gymnast is speaking out after accusing Dr. Larry Nassar of sexually assaulting her as a teenager in the program. Larissa Bryce, now 36, is suing Nassar and the university.

Bryce says she is speaking out not because she wants revenge.

“Let’s change the future for our children and our grandchildren,” she said. “Let’s demand change and accountability from MSU, USA gymnastic institutions all over the country.”

Bryce says she was assaulted by Nassar while being treated for a back injury. She claims she told her coach, who didn’t notify the university but instead discussed the matter with other gymnasts in front of her. The coach retired last month after she was accused of discouraging gymnasts from making allegations against Nassar.

“I don’t want you to look at me like I’m damaged, I just want to know that somebody cares,” she said. “I want to know that somebody will fight by my side to help me through this.”

Bryce is among 70 people suing Nassar and the University, claiming more could have been done to protect them.

“I’m only one of the voices, one of the silent screams one of the hundreds of lives that have been affected by a man who grossly abused his power and trust,” Bryce said. “My heart aches with the pain of betrayal and feeling so foolish.”