Jacoby Jones used to play in the NFL.

JaCoby Jones – with a capital ‘C’ – didn’t.

But that was lost on the commentators for the Atlanta Braves, who mistakenly identified the Tigers outfielder as the former Ravens and Texans wide receiver during the broadcast of the Tigers-Braves game on Monday night.

Chip Caray and Joe Simpson — take it away:

VIDEO: Braves announcers confuse Tigers OF JaCoby Jones with former Texans/Ravens WR Jacoby Jones for a full 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/O8zzcwdwKj — Elite Eight Dinger🌹 (@atf13atf) March 28, 2017

Here’s how it unfolded in real time, via Twitter:

Chip Caray thinks the JaCoby Jones on the Tigers is the football player. — Ben (@bvduro) March 28, 2017

He is literally talking about how he used to play for the Ravens — Ben (@bvduro) March 28, 2017

Joe Simpson wonders "I wonder why there's nobody talking about him" compared to Tim Tebow…. Because they are different people. — Ben (@bvduro) March 28, 2017

Chip: "Different JaCoby Jones…. my bad" — Ben (@bvduro) March 28, 2017

Fortunately, Wikipedia was there to set the record straight.