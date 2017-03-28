BREAKING: Donald Trump Tweets ‘Big Announcement’ By Ford To Bring Michigan Jobs

(WWJ) Ford is again the focus of an early morning, exclamation point filled tweet, with plenty of caps, from President Donald Trump.
The investments are reportedly significant, but there are no details forthcoming from Ford and no information on how many jobs might be created, according to WWJ’s auto reporter Jeff Gilbert.
The Detroit News says one investment will come at Michigan Assembly, which will build the Bronco and Ranger.
The Detroit News got the scoop on the situation, even before Trump’s Tweet, writing in today’s newspaper that:
“The Dearborn-based automaker will announce investments at its Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Flat Rock Assembly Plant and its Romeo Engine Plant, according to the sources who agreed to speak only on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.
It is unclear how many jobs will be created, or the total dollar amount. However, one of the sources characterized the investments as “significant.”
This would be the second recent investment for the Flat Rock plant, Gilbert reports, with a $700 million investment already announced there earlier this year.