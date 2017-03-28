‘Canes: Lack Strained Neck In Scary Game-Ending Collision [VIDEO]

March 28, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Carolina Hurricanes, Eddie Lack

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes say Eddie Lack is out of the hospital and has a neck strain after the goalie was wheeled off the ice on a stretcher following a frightening collision on the final play of an overtime loss to Detroit.

Team officials on Tuesday brought in Alex Nedeljkovic from their ECHL affiliate in Florida as the goalie for their rematch with the Red Wings later that night.

Lack was hurt when Detroit’s Andreas Athanasiou crashed into him while scoring the winning goal Monday night. Athanasiou was hit by Carolina’s Victor Rask before colliding with Lack.

Lack was motionless on the ice for several minutes but gave the silenced crowd a thumbs-up as he was taken off. Team officials later said Lack had full feeling in his extremities.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia