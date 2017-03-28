Detroit Dad Charged After 10-Year-Old Son Shoots Brother While Playing With Gun

DETROIT (WWJ) – The father of a 14-year-old Detroit boy shot by his brother has been charged in connection with the incident last week on the city’s east side.
Kong Kue, 36, was arraigned in 36th District Court Tuesday on one count of child abuse second degree and one count of felony firearm after allegedly leaving an unsecured loaded shotgun and handgun in his bedroom.
Police said Kong Kue’s 10-year-old son was playing with the guns at the family home in the 13700 block of Pfent on March 20, when he accidentally shot his older brother in the stomach.
On Tuesday, the wounded teen remained hospitalized undergoing treatment for his injury.
“I have said this before and will say it again and again, these tragedies are absolutely 100 percent preventable,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement. “We have to do better and protect our children.”
Kue was at work at the time of the shooting.
He faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.