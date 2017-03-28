CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Detroit Dad Charged After 10-Year-Old Son Shoots Brother While Playing With Gun

March 28, 2017 5:38 PM
Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – The father of a 14-year-old Detroit boy shot by his brother has been charged in connection with the incident last week on the city’s east side.

Kong Kue, 36, was arraigned in 36th District Court Tuesday on one count of child abuse second degree and one count of felony firearm after allegedly leaving an unsecured loaded shotgun and handgun in his bedroom.

Police said Kong Kue’s 10-year-old son was playing with the guns at the family home in the 13700 block of Pfent on March 20, when he accidentally shot his older brother in the stomach.

On Tuesday, the wounded teen remained hospitalized undergoing treatment for his injury.

“I have said this before and will say it again and again, these tragedies are absolutely 100 percent preventable,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement. “We have to do better and protect our children.”

Kue was at work at the time of the shooting.

He faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.

