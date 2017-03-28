Mark Dantonio Speaks For 1st Time On ‘Extremely Serious’ Alleged Sexual Assault Incident

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio spoke to the press on Tuesday for the first time since three unnamed players and a staff member were suspended in connection to an alleged sexual assault.

“This is serious,” Dantonio said. “Extremely serious.”

Dantonio said he waited to address the media because he wanted “to respect the process” of the ongoing investigation and “everything that goes along with it.” He broke his silence on Tuesday, he said, in order to “step out into the light a little bit.”

Dantonio declined to identify the three players who were suspended and subsequently evicted from on-campus housing, but allowed that the suspensions were handed down by both the program and university administration. It is known that the suspended staff member is Curtis Blackwell, the program’s director of college advancement and performance.

“I cannot comment on an investigation. That’s not my place,” Dantonio said. “I’m a football coach.”

He also declined to elaborate on Blackwell, saying, “We’re not going to get into specifics about any individual.”

Dantonio did say that more than three players have been suspended. It is unclear, however, whether or not they played a role in the alleged assault, which occurred at on-campus apartments in the early morning hours of Jan. 16.

Dantonio says "there are some players that are suspended" beyond the three involved in the sexual assault allegations. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 28, 2017

Throughout the press conference, Dantonio declined to talk about football.

“At this point in time, with the investigation not completely done, I don’t think it’s fair to trivialize,” he said.

"I think to stand up here and talk about who are QB is is trivial right now. I thought it was unfair to investigation as a whole." Dantonio — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) March 28, 2017

Despite the cloud hanging over his team, Dantonio said morale is “as strong as it’s ever been.”

Dantonio on morale of spring: "It's been as strong as it's ever been." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 28, 2017

“You find out who you are when things around you fall,” he said. “These are challenging moments, but (it’s) why we were hired.”

Dantonio said his goal when he was hired as coach of Michigan State was to “foster a program with dignity and class.” And it’s vitally important to him that the program upholds those standards moving forward.

"My goal in coming here was to foster a program with dignity and class. That will remain in place as we move forward. That has to remain." — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) March 28, 2017

"We have high standards of conduct here, and we go to great lengths to educate our players in that on and off the field." — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) March 28, 2017

It’s possible that the identities of the three suspended players could come to light during the team’s spring game this Saturday. All active players will participate and wear their official numbers, meaning those who don’t participate are logically under suspension.

Dantonio seems to expect the press won't report who's not on the field on Saturday, in a public, televised event — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) March 28, 2017

Asked what disappoints him most about the alleged incident, Dantonio said, “That it occurred.”

As for a message to the program’s concerned fans, the coach kept it simple.

“Go Green,” he said.

He is hopeful that his team can bond in the face of adversity.

“When things happen to a football program or a family,” Dantonio said, “it takes a minute to regather and come together.”