Police Searching For Suspects Connected To Shooting Man In Parked Car

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a pair of suspects in a shooting near Woodward and I-75.
Police say that on March 11 – just after noon — a 23-year-old man was shot inside a car parked at a local business in the 2500 block of Woodward.
The first suspect entered the car and shot the victim, one of two people in the car at the time, the driver in the that car was able to get out before a shot was fired.
The first suspect is a black male, late 30s, bald, wearing a dark colored hoodie, blue jeans and gym shoes.
The second suspect is a black male, in his 20s, wearing a red and yellow jacket with writing on the back, wearing blue jeans, dark shoes and was driving a gray Chrysler 200.
The victim was hospitalized and his condition has not been released.
If you know either of these men or have any information regarding this shooting you are asked to contact Detroit police at (313) 596- 5340 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.