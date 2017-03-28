Red Wings Recall Center Ben Street

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled center Ben Street from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Street has appeared in 60 games with the Griffins this season, ranking among team leaders with 25 goals (2nd), 29 assists (2nd), 54 points (1st), 10 power-play goals (2nd), two shorthanded goals (T1st) and 194 shots on goal (2nd). The 30-year-old also sits among AHL leaders in goals (T8th), points (T11th) and power-play goals (T9th). A 2014 AHL All-Star, Street has played 350 career AHL games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Abbotsford Heat, Lake Erie Monsters, San Antonio Rampage and Griffins, totaling 291 points (123-168-291), a plus-23 rating and 108 penalty minutes since 2010-11. Signed by Detroit as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2016, Street has also picked up two assists in 29 NHL games between the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche since making his NHL debut in 2012-13.

A native of Coquitlam, British Columbia, Street racked up 51 points (24-27-51) in 38 games with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers and was named to the ECHL All-Star Game and All-Rookie Team before graduating to the AHL full time. Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-11, 200-lb., forward recorded 92 points (47-45-92), a plus-12 rating and 90 penalty minutes in 169 games with the University of Wisconsin Badgers from 2005-10. He captured an NCAA National Championship as a freshman in 2006 and was a two-time member of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s All-Academic Team in 2009 and 2010.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)