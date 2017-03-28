Secret Service Examines Suspicious Package Near White House; 1 Person Arrested

March 28, 2017 12:44 PM
WASHINGTON (AP/WWJ) — The Secret Service says they have taken a man into custody who was carrying a package near the White House after he made suspicious comments to an officer.

A Secret Service official says an explosive ordinance team was on the scene on Tuesday morning to examine the package about a block from the White House.

A security perimeter was established near the White House grounds, but Secret Service officials say all other West Wing activity were proceeding normally.

Shortly after noon, the Secret Service on Twitter reported the grounds were cleared and all road closures related to the incident had been lifted.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation came after two recent fence-jumping incidents at the White House. A California man was charged with jumping the fence while carrying two cans of Mace. And a woman from Washington state got tangled up in her shoelaces trying to jump the fence last week.

